Tevis Investment Management Has $283,000 Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in AAON were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AAON by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in AAON by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AAON by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AAON by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $328,868.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,745.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,093 shares of company stock worth $10,451,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Up 1.4 %

AAON opened at $73.41 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $73.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.86.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.