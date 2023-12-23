Tevis Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tevis Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

ADBE stock opened at $598.75 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

