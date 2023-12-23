Tevis Investment Management Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,001,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BN. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,558,058 shares of company stock worth $11,644,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,334.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -899.70%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.