Tevis Investment Management Sells 500 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tevis Investment Management decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises 2.5% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DD opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.03. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

