The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Boosted by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $260.44. 4,433,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,698,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.74. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

