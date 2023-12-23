The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Amundi grew its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Boston Beer by 302.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 264.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.38.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE:SAM opened at $350.07 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $420.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Recommended Stories

