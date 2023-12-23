The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.47

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $3.56. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 74,540 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 72.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 623.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 16.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

