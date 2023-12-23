The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.47

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $3.56. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 74,540 shares trading hands.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Up 2.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
