The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $31.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.

Lazard stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -169.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

