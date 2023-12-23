The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Trimmed by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises about 0.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.1 %

KHC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. 5,805,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,455,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

