The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Middleby were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,366,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

MIDD stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $162.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.45.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

