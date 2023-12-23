The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream Sells 640 Shares

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.31, for a total transaction of C$25,159.62.

TSE NWC traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.45. 34,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,091. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52. The North West Company Inc. has a 12-month low of C$29.58 and a 12-month high of C$40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

