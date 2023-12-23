The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,530 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

