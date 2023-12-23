The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

TRV stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

