TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Stock Price Up 1.8%

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35). Approximately 6,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 313,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.35).

TheWorks.co.uk Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of £17.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.51.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

