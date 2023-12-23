Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $143.08 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $111.28 and a 1-year high of $144.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

