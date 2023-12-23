Tim M. Wan Sells 5,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Asana Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ASAN opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. Asana’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ASAN. FBN Securities lowered their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,705,000 after acquiring an additional 434,003 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Asana by 8,952.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Asana by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 35,794 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 28,915 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

