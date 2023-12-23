Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.80. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares trading hands.

Titanium Trading Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.61 million and a PE ratio of -61.29.

About Titanium

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

