Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.44

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and traded as high as $16.02. Toshiba shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 27,927 shares trading hands.

Toshiba Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toshiba Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

