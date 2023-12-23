trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.20.

trivago Price Performance

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. trivago has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $166.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $171.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.89 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 253.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

