trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $6.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRVG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.44 on Friday. trivago has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $166.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.89 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 750,332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in trivago by 476.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 704,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in trivago by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 207,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

