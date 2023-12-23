Trust Co. of Oklahoma Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $194.98. 1,548,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,121. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.52 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.41.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

