Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 208 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. 3,426,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

