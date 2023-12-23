TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Trading Up 1.2%

TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$44.16 and last traded at C$44.08. Approximately 7,890 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.57.

TSE:QBTC.U Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.05.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:QBTC.U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:QBTC.U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.