U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.76

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $3.82. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 33,089 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on U.S. Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

U.S. Gold Trading Up 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Gold

The company has a market cap of $36.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

See Also

