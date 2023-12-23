UBS Group Increases Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target to $23.00

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 572.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kenvue by 576.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.