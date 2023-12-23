Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNCY opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.25.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

