Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Unilever were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 92.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,584,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

