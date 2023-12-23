Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 26.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 60.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $189.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.54. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $103.32 and a 1-year high of $194.84.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.60.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

