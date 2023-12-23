Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 1,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Urbana Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

About Urbana

(Get Free Report)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.