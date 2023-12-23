USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 99,156 Shares of Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 99,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $2,404,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,102,273 shares in the company, valued at $26,730,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 335,047 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $8,436,483.46.

On Monday, December 18th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 161,321 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,903,968.20.

On Thursday, December 14th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 43,036 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $1,036,737.24.

On Monday, December 11th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,283 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $463,948.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 18,278 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $441,230.92.

On Thursday, November 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 7,159 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $172,603.49.

On Monday, November 27th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 39,643 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $965,703.48.

On Friday, November 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,874 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $485,124.34.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $843,761.73.

On Monday, November 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $903,508.76.

USAC stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 160.60 and a beta of 1.36.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 123,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 228.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 102,932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USAC. Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

