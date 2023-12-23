USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 622,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 267,733 shares.The stock last traded at $25.54 and had previously closed at $24.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 160.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 1,400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,283 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $463,948.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,225,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,552,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $463,948.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,225,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,552,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $105,883.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,303.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 977,811 shares of company stock worth $24,302,981.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

