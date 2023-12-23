Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.27

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.27 and traded as low as $45.80. Value Line shares last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 2,860 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Value Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Value Line

Value Line Stock Performance

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $449.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 59.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Value Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Value Line by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Value Line by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Value Line by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.