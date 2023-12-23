Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 2.3% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,689 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after buying an additional 195,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,262,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX remained flat at $117.62 on Friday. 123,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,826. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $80.04 and a 12-month high of $118.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.50.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

