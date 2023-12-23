Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,851,000 after purchasing an additional 94,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after buying an additional 182,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $305.42 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $309.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.88.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.