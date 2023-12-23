Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.95.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.