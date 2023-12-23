Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is FC Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 7.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FC Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $164.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.77. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $165.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

