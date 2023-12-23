Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Asset Planning Corporation’s Largest Position

Asset Planning Corporation increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

VEA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,007,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

