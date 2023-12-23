Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.7% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,007,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

