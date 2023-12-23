Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lowered by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,958 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

