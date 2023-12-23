Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,170,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

