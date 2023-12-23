Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $53,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.58. 965,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.28. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

