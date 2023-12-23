Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 11.2% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FC Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $26,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $259.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $261.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.53.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.