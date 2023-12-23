Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $231.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

