Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT opened at $218.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.39. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

