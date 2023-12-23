Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.09. 245,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,863. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

