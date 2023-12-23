Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.2% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

