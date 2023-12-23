Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $242.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $243.67.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

