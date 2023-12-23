Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,649,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,633,000 after buying an additional 85,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $435.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $438.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

