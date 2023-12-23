Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lowered by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

