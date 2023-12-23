Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.